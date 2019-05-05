× Man threatens neighbors with knife because he didn’t want white people living there, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man threatened his neighbors in an apartment complex with a knife because he didn’t want “white people or an old man” staying there, Memphis Police said.

According to a report, officers responded to a burglary call in the 100 block of Simpson Street at 6:15 a.m. Sunday. A wooden door had been kicked in, and the victims told police 52-year-old Billy Brown was responsible.

They say Brown kicked in the door to their apartment after he made threats and said he didn’t want white people or an old man staying there. With a kitchen knife in hand, Brown threatened to kill the residents and told them they had until the end of the night to leave.

Brown returned to his apartment after one of the residents grabbed an iron bar to defend himself.

Brown was still armed with a knife when officers arrived on the scene. He was taken into custody after 45 minutes.

He’s charged with aggravated burglary.