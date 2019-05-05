× 901 FC to host Pachuca in international friendly

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The biggest international soccer event Memphis has ever seen is set to take place at AutoZone Park this summer as Memphis 901 FC will host Liga BBVA Bancomer powerhouse C.F. Pachuca on Saturday, June 22 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now. To purchase, visit http://www.memphis901fc.com/pachuca or call 901.721.6000.

This historic match will be a first for Memphis, as it’ll be the first time a team of Pachuca’s caliber will have played in The Bluff City. The club is one of the most successful teams on the continent, having won the CONCACAF Champions League title five times. Additionally, Pachuca finished third in the 2017 FIFA Club World Cup and has six Liga MX titles to its name, most recently winning the league in 2016.

“This is a soccer city, and what better way to showcase that on an international stage by bringing one of the premier Liga MX teams to Downtown Memphis,” 901 FC President Craig Unger said. “This will be a great moment for the City of Memphis and will mark another historic event at AutoZone Park.”

Pachuca is led by former Argentina striker and Boca Juniors’ (Argentine club) all-time leading scorer Martín Palermo, who scored 258 goals for club and country as a player.

A mainstay in Mexico’s top division, Pachuca has produced top talent for the country’s national team with current players Érick Aguirre, Jorge Hernández and Víctor Guzmán all seeing recent time with “El Tri.” Perhaps the biggest name on Pachuca’s roster is legendary Mexican goalkeeper Óscar “Conejo” Pérez, who earned starts in the 2002 and 2010 FIFA World Cups and posted 57 caps for the national team.

“Pachuca is one of the biggest, if not the biggest, clubs in North America,” 901 FC Sporting Director Andrew Bell said. “They have a massive fanbase and a superb history, and it’s going to be an incredible moment for our young club to be able to bring Pachuca and introduce them to our wonderful city.”

Memphis head coach Tim Mulqueen added that this match will be a major opportunity for his players and soccer lovers alike in The Bluff City.

“June 22 will offer a chance for our guys to play against one of the most successful clubs in Mexico and the world,” Mulqueen said. “Pachuca is a team with world-class talent, and this will be yet another opportunity for our guys to develop and create long-lasting memories for soccer fans in Memphis.”

Additional details surrounding June’s fixture, including fan-centric events, will be announced leading up the match.