Two convicted in 2015 triple murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have been convicted in the fatal shooting of three people in 2015.

According to the district attorney’s office, Tony Thomas, 35, and Laronda Turner, 26, have been convicted on three counts of first-degree murder. The convicted was handed down on Friday.

Thomas and Turner shot and killed three people in the 1500 block of Lake Grove Road on September 26, 2015. The victims were later identified as Michael Glover, 34, Anthony Isom, 35, and Chasity Springfield, 28.

The DA’S office says that the shootings were gang-related, but “within the same gang as a disciplinary action.” The DA’s office also says that each victim died from multiple gunshot wounds, and that the gunshots were fired from different guns.

The third suspect, Demarco Hawkins, 28, is still awaiting trial.