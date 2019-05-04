× One shot, killed in Parkway village after attempted home invasion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say that a person was shot and killed after an attempted home invasion in Parkway Village.

Officers are responding to the scene in the 4600 block of Cottonwood.

According to preliminary information, the deceased person shot was the suspect responsible for the attempted home invasion. Someone in the home shot the suspect.

The suspect has been pronounced dead on the scene.

WREG is working to find out more information.