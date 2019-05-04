× Memphis Zoo takes No. 8 spot in best zoos list

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo was named as one of the best zoos in North America by USA TODAY.

The 70-acre zoo in Overton Park is home to some 4,500 different animals. The poll singled out its pandas, Northwest Passage, Teton Trek and new hippo exhibit.

Memphis took the No. 8 spot. No. 1 belonged to the Cincinnati Zoo, home to Fiona the hippo.

“While we think 1st place is more fitting for Memphis Zoo, we are excited to have made the list,” a spokesman for the Memphis Zoo said in a news release.

The rankings were determined by a poll of USA TODAY readers, after editors chose the initial 20. See full results here.