Memphis Zoo takes No. 8 spot in best zoos list

Posted 3:13 pm, May 4, 2019, by , Updated at 03:24PM, May 4, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo was named as one of the best zoos in North America by USA TODAY.

The 70-acre zoo in Overton Park is home to some 4,500 different animals. The poll singled out its pandas, Northwest Passage, Teton Trek and new hippo exhibit.

Memphis took the No. 8 spot. No. 1 belonged to the Cincinnati Zoo, home to Fiona the hippo.

“While we think 1st place is more fitting for Memphis Zoo, we are excited to have made the list,” a spokesman for the Memphis Zoo said in a news release.

The rankings were determined by a poll of USA TODAY readers, after editors chose the initial 20. See full results here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.