Dog shot, killed after attacking elderly woman in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say that a dog was shot and killed after attacking an elderly woman on Saturday morning.

Police responded to the scene at 8700 Old Post Road some time after 10:30 a.m.

A neighbor shot the pitbull as it was attacking the elderly woman, and the dog died on the scene.

The police say the woman suffered minor lacerations.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

