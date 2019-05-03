× Two arrested after SUV hauling motorcycles leads Cross County deputies on chase

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. — A man and woman with a baby in their vehicle were arrested after a wild chase near Wynne, Arkansas that involved an SUV full of drugs pulling a trailer full of stolen motorcycles.

According to the Cross County Sheriff’s Office, it started Thursday afternoon when a deputy tried to help the occupants of a black Suburban hauling a motorcycle trailer pulled over on the side of Highway 64 east. When the deputy put on his lights, the man inside jumped into the driver’s seat and took off.

The deputy followed the Suburban as it sped up and crossed over the center line. At one point, the driver left the road and drove through a yard, circling a house. By the time the SUV entered the Wynne city limits, another deputy joined the chase, but the driver of the SUV hit that deputy’s car, and the other deputy slammed into the trailer.

Deputies eventually caught up to the Suburban and hit its driver’s side door with a police vehicle after the man drove about 800 yards through a field and stopped to try to unhook the trailer.

A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded 9 mm pistol, heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana, synthetic marijuana (K2), and drug paraphernalia, authorities said. Of the six motorcycles in the trailer, four were found to be stolen out of Iowa.

Kelsey Bragg, 24, and Keyciyah Hughes, 24, both of Rock Island, Illinois, are in the Cross County Jail. Bragg is charged with five drug possession charges, endangering a minor, aggravated assault on an officer, resisting arrest, possession of a firearm by a felon and a host of other charges. His bond was set at $100,000. Huge faces drug and weapon possession charges, as well as a charge of endangering a minor.

Hughes’s 11-month-old baby was taken to a hospital to be evaluated for injuries, and was then placed in DHS custody.