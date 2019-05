× Police searching for missing Tupelo man, 81, in Memphis area

MEMPHIS,Tenn. — Police have issued an alert for a Tupelo man who went missing more than two months ago.

Rommie Lee Essex, 81, was reported missing on February 20 in Tupelo, Mississippi. WREG was told Essex has dementia and may have been trying to get to Memphis to see loved ones in the downtown or Hacks Cross area.

Essex reportedly doesn’t have a car or cellphone.

If you see him, call police.