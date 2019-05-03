× Police investigating two overnight incidents at local gas stations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating two separate overnight incidents at local gas stations.

Around 1 a.m. Friday shots were fired at a gas station at the corner of South Bellevue and South Parkway. The victim in this case was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Three hours later, officers responded to an armed robbery at a gas station in the 1300 block of Union Avenue.

Authorities didn’t say if anyone was hurt, but confirmed they are looking for suspects.

If you know anything about either case, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.