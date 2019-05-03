Mom says someone tried to take her 5-year-old daughter from school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — A Mississippi mother believes someone intended to abduct her five-year-old daughter from school.

Winter Pritchard says someone called her daughter's kindergarten teacher five times yesterday, saying they were the girl's mother and would pick her up after school Thursday at H.W Byers Elementary School in Marshall County.

"My daughter and my son got off the bus and they said, 'Momma, did you pick Alayna up today?'" Pritchard said. "I said, 'No, she's on the bus,' and they said, 'No ma'am she didn't ride the bus.'"

Pritchard says she rushed to the school on Highway 72, frantically searching for her daughter.

"She was at the school waiting with her teacher," Pritchard said. "I got there and I said, 'Alayna, where you been, you scared us.'"

It was then Pritchard found someone had called Alayna's kindergarten teacher five times Thursday. The caller said she was Alayna's mother and she would be picking her up after school.

Pritchard says the woman actually spoke over the teacher's cellphone to alayna while she was on the playground.

Alayna described the conversation with the woman on the phone: "And then I said, 'Hello, Mom,' and she said, 'Don't leave, don't get on the bus. I'm gonna come pick you up.'"

Pritchard is outraged and says the school's staff didn't follow protocol. She says they came dangerously close to letting her daughter leave with a total stranger.

She reported the incident to the school's principal and the resource officer, who is a Marshall County Sheriff's deputy.

Friday she went to the Marshall County School District office, hoping to talk with the superintendent. She and Alayna waited but were told the superintendent was in a meeting.

"I was actually hoping the superintendent would do something about it or look into it," Pritchard said.

In the meantime, Alayna is staying home, her mother knowing things could have turned out worse.

"If I had not made it there at 3:30 on time, I may have never seen my baby again. Because she would have been gone with somebody else."

Friday, Alayna would not leave her mother's side.

"I want to stay at home with my mom," she said.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office the matter is being investigated internally by the school system to determine who made the phone calls and what policy was broken.

WREG has not heard back from the superintendent or the district office.