MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was left in critical condition after a shooting Friday morning in Frayser.

Memphis Police said just after 10 a.m. that a man was shot at 4130 Lewier by an unknown suspect.

The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information should contact MPD or Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.