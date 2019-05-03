× Man accused of shooting woman who was trying to end relationship indicted on charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of shooting a woman who was trying to end their relationship has been indicted on first-degree murder charges, attorneys said.

On Friday, December 22, officers found Tyesha Wallace unresponsive inside a running 2004 Ford Mustang that had crashed into the front of a home on Harrell Street. She had been shot multiple times and was later pronounced dead on the scene.

During the investigation, authorities located several witnesses who said they saw a man walking the area looking for the victim moments before she was killed. That same man was then seen fleeing the scene after shots were fired.

That suspect was later identified by police as James Abston, who authorities said had a history of domestic violence involving the victim. Witnesses told police Wallace was trying to end their relationship before she died.

Authorities said the vehicle the victim was found in belonged to Abston. They also said the victim had been living with Abston and his wife at the time.

Police also noted in their report that Abston was also accused of threatening one of the witnesses in this case.