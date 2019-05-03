× Five Memphians killed in Illinois crash

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. — Five Memphians were killed following a tragic accident in Illinois on Thursday.

CBS affiliate KFVS reported that a Ford Expedition was traveling along Interstate 57 just north of the Marion exit from Route 13 when it rear ended a Freightliner. Five of the six people inside the SUV were killed.

Police identified the victims as Magnolia Armstrong, 80, Coraleen A. Luellen, 78, Peggy Jackson Armstrong, 75, Helen Elizabeth Armstrong, 78, and Harold Edward Armstrong, 76.

One person inside the SUV and the driver of the Freightliner survived.