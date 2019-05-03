× FedEx Express looking to fill 1,500 jobs on Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx Express will be holding a job fair on Saturday to help fill approximately 1,500 jobs.

The event will be held this Saturday, May 4 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Memphis World Hub at 2874 Business Park Drive.

The positions are part time but the hourly rates starts at $13 per hour with a minimum of 17.5 hours per week. Both day and nights shifts are available.

Those interested in applying must be at least 18 years old, be able to lift 75 pounds, and have at least two forms of identification.