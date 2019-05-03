× Blocboy JB arrested on drug, gun possession charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local rap artist scheduled to perform Friday evening at the Beale Street Music Festival has been arrested.

James Baker, also known locally as Blocboy JB, was arrested overnight on one felony charge of being a felon in possession of handgun, speeding, possession of drug paraphernalia and drug possession.

Details of the arrest have not been made public yet.

Baker is scheduled to perform at the Beale Street Music Festival on Friday. Organizers told WREG they have not heard from his management about any cancellations due to the arrest. If there is, they will plan accordingly.