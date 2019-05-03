× Authorities announce crime bust in Tipton County

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities announced a major crime sweep in Tipton County on Friday.

These arrests part of Operation Crime Driver. The raid took place mostly in Tipton County, involving nine different agencies with more than 220 felons as targets as law enforcement conducted warrant searches and probation checks.

Sixteen people were arrested or charged, according to Tipton County authorities, including at least one violent gang-member investigators say they found with a large amount of marijuana and a high-powered weapon. More than 100 citations were written by THP.

WREG’s Shay Arthur rode along with Tipton County Sheriff J.T Pancho Chumley, who said the sweep was necessary.

Early Friday morning, before the sun came up, law enforcement spread out from Ripley, Tennessee to Bartlett.

“There were multiple shots fired here in Covington with multiple rounds and four people were hit and at the same time the homes,” Chumley said.

“We said enough is enough. We’re gonna start this operation and hopefully get some relief to the good people that want their good lives taken care of.”

Along with Tipton County deputies, teams from Shelby County, ATF, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and the U.S. Marshal’s office took part in the operation.

They were checking up on people on parole and checking on warrants.

One of the homes where two suspects were taken into custody was actually shot up last summer. You can still see where a bullet went through the house.

District Attorney General Mark Davidson said, after recent shootings, one with more than 100 rounds fired, they’re doing what they can to be proactive.

Not just those who might be breaking the law, but the public too.

“It does take a lot of effort and a lot of organization and manpower to run an operation like this, but it’s worth it because I think it gives the public a boost of confidence that we’re being proactive,” he said.