× Two people detained following overnight shooting in southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were taken into custody overnight after a shooting in southwest Memphis.

The individuals involved have not been identified and it’s unclear if they’ve been officially charged following the incident in the 4500 block of Bluebell.

Authorities have not released any information on this case, but video from the scene showed that police had the entire street blocked off and were looking at two vehicles on the scene, one of which had a shattered window.

One person was seriously injured during the shooting.