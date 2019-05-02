× Two people arrested in shooting that left Osceola two-year-old dead

OSCEOLA, Ark. — A two-year-old is dead and two individuals arrested following an overnight shooting in Arkansas.

Officers in Osceola told WREG they were called to the 400 block of Buckingham Street just after 10 p.m. Wednesday and that’s when they discovered a juvenile had been shot. The child was rushed to the Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis where they later died.

Two suspects have been arrested. Authorities did not release any information on the suspects or what charge they are facing.