Tornado Watch issued for parts of Northeast Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch until 7 p.m. for portions of Northeast Arkansas and the Missouri Bootheel.

Primary threats include possible tornadoes, scattered damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph and scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter.

The tornado watch area starts about 45 miles southwest of Batesville, Arkansas to 40 miles northeast of Jonesboro. See map for detail.