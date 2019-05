× Tigers add Georgia to 2019-20 schedule

MEMPHIS — Penny Hardaway continues to strengthen up the Tigers non conference schedule for next season, adding a third SEC team to Ole Miss and Tennessee.

The Tigers will play Georgia on January 4th 2020 as part of the new AAC/SEC hoops alliance in a game that will feature a match-up between the top two players in the Class of 2019, the Tigers’ James Wiseman and Anthony Edwards for Georgia.

The Tigers will travel to Athens the following season.