Tiger softball signs 7-year-old St. Jude kid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Signing day can always be a little intimidating. Thanks to team impact, the Tigers were able to add a 25th member to their roster Thursday in Mabry Landstreet, who battled leukemia at St. Jude.

"I don't sign my name the best like I'm supposed to. I did the A wrong maybe the B wrong," said Mabry Landstreet.

"Just to see her do that and become shy for a few minutes was funny because that's not her," said Jenny Landstreet, Mabry’s mother.

Mabry was diagnosed with leukemia in 2015 but hasn't needed treatments in about 2 and a half years. With her treatments in the past, this 7-year-old is just enjoying being with her teammates.

"Cause I have friends," said Mabry Landstreet.

"She just makes everybody happy, and every time she comes around everyone is like Mabry, Mabry," said Tigers pitcher, Bayleigh Wisher.

"Just to be part of something I think is going to stick with her for a long time," said Jenny Landstreet.

Just 7 years old, yet an inspiration to all her peers.

"She comes to our games and sits in the dugout with us, she's our little bat girl sometimes. And she is just like laughing in the dugout and is really happy. It feeds off to everyone else on the team," said Wisher.

"For all of us who feel like we have reasons why we can't do things, this little girl here has gone through a lot and has set a really great example," said Tigers coach Natalie Poole.