Shooting at Whitehaven Mapco gas station victim in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police launched an investigation after a person was shot at a gas station overnight.

It happened at the Mapco at 979 East Brooks around 2 a.m. Thursday.

When police arrived they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. That individual was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

