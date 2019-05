Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Shenar Miller of Kingsbury High School is this week's Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week.

Shenar is the high school's principal and says, "I believe that education is the foundation of success. I enjoy being a part of the process that prepares students to be productive members of society."

