× President Trump adds limited disaster aid for 13 Mississippi counties

JACKSON, Miss. — President Donald Trump is expanding limited disaster aid to 13 more Mississippi counties following storms and flooding in February and March.

Governments and certain nonprofit groups are eligible to be repaid for infrastructure damage, debris removal and overtime pay to emergency workers. Added Wednesday are Alcorn, Carroll, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Montgomery, Panola, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Union, Webster and Yalobusha counties. Seven north Mississippi counties were approved April 23.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has denied a request for aid to individuals, but the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is appealing.

MEMA Executive Director Greg Michel says more counties could become eligible later.

The state plans to seek separate disaster declarations for April 13-14 and April 18 tornado outbreaks.

Trump approved a February disaster declaration for December floods in 10 Mississippi counties.