× Police investigating body found in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said they were investigating a suspicious death Thursday in Whitehaven.

Someone called police to complain about a foul odor coming out of a residence in the 3900 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard.

When officers went inside, the found a body. No cause of death has been determined and the victim has not been identified.

Police have not yet labeled the death a homicide.