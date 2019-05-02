× Nutbush armed robbery suspect arrested, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested on an attempted murder charge in connection to an armed robbery and shooting back in January.

According to police, two men were parked in a driveway on Ozark Street when they were approached by an armed man who demanded their money. One victim complied, handing the man his wallet.

As the suspect was taking the money out, the man tried to disarm him, first by kneeing him and then grabbing his arm. The suspect fled the scene after a brief struggle, and as he was running away, he turned and fired four shots at the victims.

Crime scene investigators were able to recover casings from the scene.

A few months later, Bartlett police arrested Tyriko Bowens, 20, as part of another unrelated crime. At the time of his arrest police said he had a .9mm Glock 19 in his possession. The casings from that gun matched the ones recovered from the Ozark Street robbery.

The victim in that first robbery positively identified Bowens as the suspect who robbed him.

Bowens told authorities he was in possession of the gun at the time, but claimed he was not involved in the armed robbery. He was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm.