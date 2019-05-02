× Nienaber resigns at CBU

MEMPHIS — Christian Brothers University is looking for a new head basketball coach. Mike Nienaber is stepping down.

The school says he’s resigning to pursue another coaching opportunity. Nienaber leaves the Bucs as the winningest coach in school history, winning 351 games over his 20 years at CBU which included two Gulf South Conference titles and five trips to the NCAA Division II Basketball Tournament.

Director of Athletics Brian Summers says a search to find Nienaber’s replacement will begin immediately.