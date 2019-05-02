× Man shot during home invasion in Southeast Memphis; suspect wanted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot during a home invasion in the 3100 block of Argot in southeast Memphis Thursday night, Memphis Police said.

Officers arrived on the scene just after 8:30 p.m. The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

The suspect is described as 5-feet 2-inches and 120 pound. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.