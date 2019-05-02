Man shot during home invasion in Southeast Memphis; suspect wanted

Posted 8:43 pm, May 2, 2019, by , Updated at 08:47PM, May 2, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot during a home invasion in the 3100 block of Argot in southeast Memphis Thursday night, Memphis Police said.

Officers arrived on the scene just after 8:30 p.m. The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

The suspect is described as 5-feet 2-inches and 120 pound. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.