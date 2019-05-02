Live at 9: The future of power supply, royal baby fever, Mother’s Day fashion & Babalu

The future of power supply

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland wants a committee to study the future of power supply for Memphis Light, Gas and Water. For more than 80 years, the Tennessee Valley Authority has been that source but that could change.

MLGW President J.T. Young will head up the research committee.

Royal baby fever

Royal fever is in full swing with the pending arrival of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first child. And one person who's no stranger to it is Memphis philanthropist and fashion designer Pat Kerr Tigrett who lived in London for 20 years and met Diana. In fact, she has an extensive royal collection that includes some of the princess's famous gowns.

Mother's Day fashion

Mother's Day is a special time for families and, of course, you'll want to look your best. That's where stylist and author George Brescia comes in. He stopped by with some special looks, especially for those moms with some curves!

Cooking with Babalu

Get ready for Cinco de Mayo! Chef Brad Glover from Babalu joins us in the kitchen with some recipes you too can make for this weekend's festivities.