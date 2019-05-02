× Fugitive wanted on murder charge captured in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fugitive wanted on charges including first-degree murder, attempted murder and theft was arrested Thursday by U.S. Marshals.

Jerrahmiah Rankins, 26, was taken into custody at 7:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Peabody Avenue.

A warrant for Rankins was issued April 18, but information available through the county courts and jail was not clear on what prompted the charges. WREG is attempting to learn more details.

Rankins is being held at the Shelby County Jail. No bond information was available.