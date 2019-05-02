× Family says body found near harbor is missing man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of a man who jumped into the Wolf River Harbor in March said his body has been found.

A body was found near the Wolf River Harbor on Saturday, about 100 yards from where James Rosenbaum jumped into the harbor in March. His mother confirmed that the body found Saturday was Rosenbaum.

Two fishermen found the body over the weekend. Though Memphis Police have not confirmed the identity, Rosenbaum’s mother said it has been confirmed as her son.

Rosenbaum jumped into the river on March 14 near Second Street and Plum. Police said at the time he may have tried to jump from a barge onto the bank.