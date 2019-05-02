Boogie back in play for Penny and the Tigers

Posted 3:57 pm, May 2, 2019, by

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 20: Boogie Ellis #23 passes during the Jordan Brand Classic boys high school all-star basketball game at T-Mobile Arena on April 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS — Penny Hardaway continues to put on the full court press as he looks to turn the Tigers into a national power, virtually overnight.

Already recruiting the likes of 5 stars R.J. Hampton, Precious Achiuwa and Trendon Watford along with 4 star guard Lester Quinones, another top notch talent has become available and has already been linked to Penny and the Tigers.

Boogie Ellis, a 4 four star combo guard out of San Diego that flirted with the Tigers late last year before signing to play at Duke is back on the market.  Ellis asking for and receiving a release from that letter of intent with the Blue Devils, putting Memphis back in play.

Ellis, you remember, took an unofficial visit to the U of M back in October for Memphis Madness.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.