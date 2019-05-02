× Boogie back in play for Penny and the Tigers

MEMPHIS — Penny Hardaway continues to put on the full court press as he looks to turn the Tigers into a national power, virtually overnight.

Already recruiting the likes of 5 stars R.J. Hampton, Precious Achiuwa and Trendon Watford along with 4 star guard Lester Quinones, another top notch talent has become available and has already been linked to Penny and the Tigers.

Boogie Ellis, a 4 four star combo guard out of San Diego that flirted with the Tigers late last year before signing to play at Duke is back on the market. Ellis asking for and receiving a release from that letter of intent with the Blue Devils, putting Memphis back in play.

Ellis, you remember, took an unofficial visit to the U of M back in October for Memphis Madness.