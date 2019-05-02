$22M tax break for 15 professions heads to Tennessee gov

Posted 6:00 am, May 2, 2019, by

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee lawmakers have passed a $22.3 million Tennessee tax break for 15 professions, sending the bill to Republican Gov. Bill Lee.

On Wednesday, the Senate cast a final vote to remove the $400 occupational privilege tax paid by a variety of professionals: accountants, architects, athlete agents, audiologists, chiropractors, dentists, engineers, landscape architects, optometrists, pharmacists, podiatrists, psychologists, real estate brokers, speech pathologists and veterinarians.

Some professionals would still have to pay it: agents, broker-dealers, investment advisers, osteopathic physicians and physicians.

Republican Sen. Brian Kelsey of Germantown said that the idea that earning a living is a privilege is insulting for those professionals.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.