Two vehicles stolen while owners left them running at Memphis gas stations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say two cars were stolen while their owners left them running at Memphis gas stations last week .

On April 24, police say a woman left her 2010 Hyundai Sonata running at the Q-Mart at 1474 South Third. While she was inside, a man stole the car.

The next day, a man’s 2004 Toyota Prius was stolen while he left it running and went inside the Shell Station at 2400 Airways.

Police say the suspect in the stolen Prius case was in the Hyundai Sonata stolen the day before. His identity is not known.

Both vehicles have been recovered, but police are still looking for the man responsible. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.