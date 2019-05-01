Teens armed with AR-15 wanted in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two teens are wanted in a shooting in the 4300 block of Davey that left an 18-year-old male injured.

Police arrived on the scene just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The suspects are two teenagers who are known to the victim, police say. One of the suspects was wearing a white jacket, and  the other is armed with an AR-15.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

