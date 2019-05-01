× TBI: Crime decreased on college campuses across Tennessee in 2018

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released its annual “Crime on Campus” review, detailing reported crimes on campus from 2018.

According to the agency, overall crime decreased more than 15% when compared to the previous year along with robbery offenses (50%). Sex offenses also decreased by 17.8%.

“This report will hopefully assist law enforcement, institution administrators, and government officials in planning their efforts in the fight against crime and create an awareness that crime exists as a threat in our communities,” said TBI Director David Rausch.

To read the full report, click here.