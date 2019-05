× Police search for gunman after man shot in the head at South Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for a gunman after a man was shot in the head at a local gas station.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. at the Marathon gas station at 2196 South Third, near East Mallory.

When first responders arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

A suspect has not been identified.