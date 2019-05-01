× Police: Man charged after live-in girlfriend finds him in bed with her teenage relative

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was charged after his live-in girlfriend claimed he raped a 13-year-old.

According to police, the woman came home on April 25 to find Kendrick Banks in bed with the teen, who also happened to be the woman’s relative. It appears the suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

The teen told authorities during questioning that the pair had been involved sexually for approximately four months.

Five days later, Banks turned himself in to police. They said he admitted to having sex with the teen on multiple occasions starting back in December 2018.

He was charged with statutory rape by an authority figure and sexual battery by an authority figure.