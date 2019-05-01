× NASCAR returns to the Bluff City for Memphis 150

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Exciting action takes place on and off the track at Memphis International Raceway (MIR) when NASCAR returns Saturday, June 1 for the K&N Pro Series East Memphis 150 presented by AutoZone.

The young guns of NASCAR provide the on-track excitement, pushing their race cars and each other to the limit on the paved 0.75-mile oval.

NASCAR “Drive for Diversity” member Ruben Garcia Jr. delighted the crowd in 2018 by earning his first K&N Pro Series career win at MIR. He looks to defend his title against rising stars of the sport like Hallie Deegan, Tanner Gray, Sam Mayer and fellow NASCAR Drive for Diversity member Chase Cabre.

Spectator gates open at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1. General admission tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for children 12-and-under. Trackside RV parking is available for $50 and is limited to 20 spaces. Fans 18-and-over can purchase a pit pass for $50.

The VIP Hospitality Tent highlights the off-track excitement. For just $65, fans can purchase a ticket which offers race day admission, lunch and a unique opportunity to meet the rising stars of the NASCAR K&N Pro Series (drivers TBA). The ticket gives fans exclusive access to go behind-with-scenes by attending the NASCAR drivers’ meeting and pre-race activities.

In addition, a VIP Tailgating Parking Pass is just $5. The VIP Tailgating Parking Pass is located behind the grandstand in the paved lot. It allows for tailgating and various activities available exclusively to fans in the VIP Tailgating lot.

Click here to purchase tickets for the NASCAR K&N Pro Series Memphis 150 presented by AutoZone.

An open-test session is scheduled Friday, May 31 from 3-6 p.m. with free admission. On Saturday, June 1, action starts at 12:45 p.m., with final practice, qualifying and a driver autograph session before drivers take the green flag for the Memphis 150, presented by AutoZone at 6 p.m.

For more information, visit RaceMIR.com or call 901-WOW-Race (901-969-7223).

About Memphis International Raceway:

Memphis International Raceway (MIR) is the Mid-South’s premier racing destination for racers and spectators alike. It is located minutes outside of Memphis in Millington, Tenn., and includes a 1/4-mile drag strip sanctioned by the International Hot Rod Association, a 1.8-mile road course and a 3/4-mile paved tri-oval.