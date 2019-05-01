× Man arrested after raping neighbor with autism, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A Mid-South man was arrested on Tuesday after police say he raped his neighbor who has autism.

The mother stated her 27-year-old daughter – who is developmentally delayed – went missing on April 25 in the Cherokee neighborhood, but she didn’t file a report with authorities. On Tuesday, the mother was outside her home when she saw her daughter exiting a neighbor’s home.

The daughter stated she had been forced to have sex with 56-year-old Troy Oliver. She also claimed that when she tried to leave, he locked the doors and refused to let her go.

Police said Oliver admitted to sleeping with the victim in his living room but claimed it was consensual. He was charged with rape.