× Helena-West Helena Police search for shooter who injured teen girl

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Police say a 15-year-old girl was airlifted to Memphis after a Helena-West Helena home was riddled in at least 40 bullets.

The teenager still has another round of surgery to undergo, and investigators are still zeroing on the people responsible for last weeks’s shooting at a house on Kentucky Street.

What’s worse, said Cpl. Wesley Smith with the Helena-West Helena Police Department, is that police don’t believe the girl was the intended target.

Investigators say the shooting has left the entire town on edge. So far they aren’t releasing a motive for the crime.

“We have two persons of interest we are looking at right now,” Smith said. “We can’t release their names just yet, but the investigation is still ongoing.”

Even though they haven’t identified suspects investigators made one thing clear: They intend to make those responsible answer for this heinous crime.

Charges have not been filed.