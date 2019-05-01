Does It Work: The Snap’n Strain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's no secret that WREG's Corie Ventura loves kitchen gadgets, especially when they claim to take up less space. That's why she decided to test the Snap'n Strain, which claims to be the ultimate pot strainer because it can attach to any pot or pan securely so you can tilt and drain with confidence.

It's made of heat resistant silicone, BPA free and it has two clips on each side.

"Once you're done cooking, you attach this onto your pot or pan and then drain. Hopefully everything won't end up in the sink."

Time to make a batch of penne pasta.

"So, the pasta is done. Time to Snap'n Strain."

The strainer attached with ease, but how well does it hold the pasta in place?

"Moment of truth. It's actually keeping the pasta in the pot and not dumping it out. Look at that!"

She then tried it on a big pot plus a frying pan. It fit perfectly and it was on nice and tight.

"It won't take as much room as my normal strainer because look how much smaller that one is!"

Snap'n Strai, you passed the Does It Work test.