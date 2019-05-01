× DeSoto County couple arrested on child pornography charges

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A Southaven couple was charged with multiple counts of exploitation of children after investigators say they found numerous electronic devices containing child pornography in their home.

Gerald Nathaniel Whitaker, 43, of Southaven, was arrested April 25 and charged with three counts of exploitation of children, including receiving, possession, and distribution of child pornography.

His arrest came as part of an ongoing Internet Crimes Against Children investigation by the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department.

Four days later, detectives arrested his wife, Georgette Nicole Whitaker, 35, charging her with three counts of exploitation of children.

Gerald Whitaker told detectives he has been collecting child pornography for the past 20 years, and had downloaded “millions” of files containing sexually explicit images and videos of children between the ages of seven and 14, DeSoto County officials said.

Georgette Whitaker also confessed to downloading and distributing child pornography during her five-year marriage to Gerald.

They are each being held on a $300,000 bond in the Desoto County Jail.