ASP: Three dead and more hurt following crash in Marion

MARION, Ark. — Three people are dead and many more are in the hospital following an interstate crash in Marion, Arkansas.

Arkansas State police released new information Wednesday.

They said the crash happened Tuesday around 4 pm. in the southbound lane of I-55 by mile marker 10.

Investigators stated an 18-wheeler struck a Ford pickup and pushed it into another semi, which then hit two more 18-wheelers and another pickup.

“I kept on calling and calling his phone,” said Jessica Falco.

She spoke to us on the phone. She lives in Canada and told WREG her husband was a passenger in one of the semis involved.

“The messages weren’t going through, and he was sleeping. I thought maybe reception was really bad,” she said.

Falco said it took her eight hours to finally find out her husband was in a wreck and in critical condition at the Regional Medical Center in Memphis.

“He’ still in critical. He’s going to go into surgery possibly tomorrow,” she said.

State police say three other people involved in the crash were taken to the hospital.

They also reported three more people involved died, including an elderly couple from Marked Tree, Arkansas.

Investigators said they’re still working to find out the cause of the crash.

“My prayers go out to everyone,” said Falco.

She remains in Canada. She said she doesn’t have the money to come to Memphis and claims her husband’s company won’t pay for her travel until her husband is in the hospital for three consecutive days.

“How am I going to get to Memphis?” she asked.

WREG is working to find out more about the other victims involved.

