Police searching for man accused of threatening to shoot employees at MPD office

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for a suspect after receiving an armed party call from their central records office.

According to police, a man made threats against employees, leading to the building at 170 North Main to be placed on lock down.

The suspect is said to driving a Chevrolet Silverado.

No one was injured and authorities have not released any additional information.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.