Police searching for man accused of threatening to shoot employees at MPD office

Posted 12:22 pm, May 1, 2019, by , Updated at 12:44PM, May 1, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for a suspect after receiving an armed party call from their central records office.

According to police, a man made threats against employees, leading to the building at 170 North Main to be placed on lock down.

The suspect is said to driving a Chevrolet Silverado.

No one was injured and authorities have not released any additional information.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.