× Woman speaks out after son-in-law admits to driving high with kids in backseat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Frayser woman is speaking out about the safety of her grandchildren after their father admitted to smoking pot while behind the wheel with his children in the car.

The woman reached out to WREG after seeing our story about her son-in-law, Tamaurio Sanders. Police say Sanders was high while driving a Minivan with four of his children inside.

His vehicle was struck by an undercover police officer, and Sanders admitted to having marijuana in the vehicle.

“I want him to serve his time, and I want him away from my grandchildren,” she said. “My four grandkids was in the vehicle, and he had been doing drugs.”

The children range in age from 11 months to 6-years-old and are four of Sanders’ six children.

The woman says there’s a much darker side to Sanders and claims that he’s physically abused his 13-year-old son.

“My grandson getting abused, getting knocked in the head with the fist and slapped across the nose.”

She says she took the 13 year old to MPD’s Old Allen Station and filed a complaint on April 20. Investigators took pictures and called The Department of Children’s Services.

We reached out to DCS about complaints regarding Sanders if the agency was investigating reports of child abuse.

Communications Director Carrie Weir responded saying, “I can confirm an open investigation.”

The children’s grandmother says she’s worried the system is taking to long to hold Sanders accountable. While she waits she fears the worst for them.

“I’m just tired. I need some help. I’m crying out for some help before one of my grandkids gets killed.”

Sanders is out of jail. He is scheduled to return to court May 13.