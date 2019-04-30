Twenty-two cases of whiskey missing from truck in Arkansas

Posted 12:18 pm, April 30, 2019, by

(Photo by Gabriel Bancora/Getty Images for SOBEWFF®)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas authorities are looking for a bourbon bandit who made off with 22 cases of whiskey from a tractor-trailer parked in Crittenden County.

The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department says someone broke into a the rig while it was parked on Interstate 40.

More than 130 one-liter bottles of Knob Creek bourbon are missing.

Crittenden County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2,000 reward for information. Call (870) 732-4444.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.