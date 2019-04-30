× Twenty-two cases of whiskey missing from truck in Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas authorities are looking for a bourbon bandit who made off with 22 cases of whiskey from a tractor-trailer parked in Crittenden County.

The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department says someone broke into a the rig while it was parked on Interstate 40.

More than 130 one-liter bottles of Knob Creek bourbon are missing.

Crittenden County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2,000 reward for information. Call (870) 732-4444.