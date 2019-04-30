× Tiger target R.J. Hampton reclassifies for 2019

MEMPHIS — Despite already landing a top ten class for 2019, Penny Hardaway and company remain hard at work trying to add to that class.

The Tigers are in tight with five star forwards Precious Achiuwa and Trendon Watford along with four star guard Lester Quinones

Now, one of the top players in the class of 2020, Texas’ R.J. Hampton has reclassified and will play college basketball, this year, with the U of M high on his wish list.

The 6’5″ point guard is a consensus five star recruit and has cut his list of schools to Memphis, Kansas, Kentucky and Texas Tech.

Just this past weekend, Hampton tore it up on the Nike EYBL circuit, averaging close to 29 points a game. He’d fit in quite nicely with bigs James Wiseman, D.J. Jeffries and Malcolm Dandrige, not to mention the other top notch talent in 2019 Penny is still recruiting.