Three suspects arrested following road rage shooting in Olive Branch

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Olive Branch police have arrested three people following a road rage incident that left one driver shot around 7:30 Monday evening.

According to police, the victim was traveling down Highway 78 east of Goodman Road when an altercation with the occupants of a truck started to escalate. As they approached the Highway 305 exit, the driver of the suspects’ vehicle pulled out a gun and fired, hitting the victim in the wrist.

The victim’s 12-year-old son was in the rear passenger seat at the time, but was not injured. The victim’s injury was not life-threatening.

The pickup then left the highway and fled south on Highway 305. It was eventually located in Southaven and all three suspects were taken into custody.

Police identified the suspects as Joshua Harris, 21 of Southaven; Noah Smith, 20 of Southaven; and Dylan Stallings, 16 of Horn Lake. Stallings is being charged as an adult, police said.

They were each charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Harris is held on a $666,000 bond, Smith on a $444,444 bond and Stallings a $444,000 bond.