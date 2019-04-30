× Suspect accused of killing a man giving a friend a ride captured by police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of opening fire and killing another man who was giving a friend a ride has been captured.

Datavius Puryear, 20, was charged with first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault exactly four weeks after the deadly incident.

According to a witness, Jango Gomez agreed to give him and another man a ride to a home located on Westerchester Drive inside the Sycamore Lake Apartments complex. The witness jumped out of the car and knocked on the door to the unit, but said no one answered. The trio were leaving when he said Puryear leaned out a window and opened fire on them.

Gomez was struck multiple times and died on the scene from his injuries. The two others with him sustained only minor injuries and fled the scene.

As for Puryear, police said he also took off, leaving behind an apartment full of evidence, including narcotics, digital scales, spent shell casings, live rounds, handgun ammo mags and even his identification.